Marco Odermatt continues super-G dominance with clear victory in year-ending World Cup ski race

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — Swiss skier Marco Odermatt has continued his super-G dominance in impressive style by winning the last men’s World Cup race of 2023 by a huge margin. The two-time overall champion used his supreme technique to navigate his way down the demanding Stelvio course as he beat runner-up Raphael Haaser of Austria by 0.98 seconds. It was Odermatt’s 10th win and 17th podium result from his last 20 super-G starts. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was 1.31 behind in third. The Norwegian has become Odermatt’s main challenger for the overall title since Austrian skier Marco Schwarz suffered a season-ending knee injury in Thursday’s downhill.

