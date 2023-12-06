Marco Gonzales traded to Pirates, 2 days after he was acquired by Braves from Mariners

By The Associated Press
FILE - Seattle Mariners' Marco Gonzales delivers a pitch to a Boston Red Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game May 17, 2023, in Boston. The Atlanta Braves acquired Gonzales, outfielder Jarred Kelenic and infielder Evan White from the Mariners, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, for right-handed pitchers Cole Phillips and Jackson Kowar. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steven Senne]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marco Gonzales’ time with the Atlanta Braves lasted just two days, ending when the pitcher was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates along with cash for a player to be named or cash. Atlanta acquired the 31-year-old left-hander from Seattle on Sunday night along with outfielder Jarred Kelenic, infielder Evan White and $4.5 million for right-handers Cole Phillips and Jackson Kowar. Gonzales was 4-1 with a 5.22 ERA this year before surgery to relieve pressure on a nerve in his left arm. He’s expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

