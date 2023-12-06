Marco Gonzales traded to Pirates, 2 days after he was acquired by Braves from Mariners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marco Gonzales’ time with the Atlanta Braves lasted just two days, ending when the pitcher was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates along with cash for a player to be named or cash. Atlanta acquired the 31-year-old left-hander from Seattle on Sunday night along with outfielder Jarred Kelenic, infielder Evan White and $4.5 million for right-handers Cole Phillips and Jackson Kowar. Gonzales was 4-1 with a 5.22 ERA this year before surgery to relieve pressure on a nerve in his left arm. He’s expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.