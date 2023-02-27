Marco Andretti returns to SRX to defend championship

By JENNA FRYER The Associated Press
FILE - Tony Stewart, right, talks before an SRX Series auto race in Nashville, Tenn., July 17, 2021. Hall of Famer Stewart will return to full-time competition this season — as an NHRA drag racer. The three-time NASCAR champion will run a Top Alcohol dragster for McPhillips Racing for the full 2023 NHRA season. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Humphrey]

Marco Andretti will attempt to defend the only professional championship of his career when he returns this summer to Superstar Racing Experience. SRX is the all-star series created by Tony Stewart. He confirmed he will return to run the full six-race season this summer. Stewart won the inaugural SRX championship in 2021. The crop of IndyCar drivers announced Tuesday includes current driver Josef Newgarden, Indianapolis 500 entrant Tony Kanaan, former 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay and SRX resident villain Paul Tracy. Andretti, Stewart and Tracy will have run all three seasons of SRX.

