Marco Andretti returns to SRX to defend championship

Marco Andretti will attempt to defend the only professional championship of his career when he returns this summer to Superstar Racing Experience. SRX is the all-star series created by Tony Stewart. He confirmed he will return to run the full six-race season this summer. Stewart won the inaugural SRX championship in 2021. The crop of IndyCar drivers announced Tuesday includes current driver Josef Newgarden, Indianapolis 500 entrant Tony Kanaan, former 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay and SRX resident villain Paul Tracy. Andretti, Stewart and Tracy will have run all three seasons of SRX.

