Marchiol throws for 2 TDs, West Virginia scores on 3 fourth downs to beat Arizona 31-26

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Nicco Marchiol threw for two touchdowns and West Virginia scored three times on fourth downs to beat Arizona 31-26. Marchiol got his second career start after Garrett Greene was injured against Kansas State last week and was sharp, throwing for 198 yards on 18-of-22 passing. The Mountaineers complemented his performance with a pounding run game, rushing for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

