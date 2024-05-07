Marchessault’s future in Vegas is 1 key issue among many offseason questions for the Golden Knights

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, left, celebrates his empty net goal with Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault is one of just five players remaining from the original 2017-18 team. There’s a good chance this season was his last in Vegas. He is an unrestricted free agent who just put together his finest season by scoring 42 goals. Whether Marchessault returns is the major offseason story facing the Golden Knights but not the only one. Forward William Carrier is another “Misfit” who’s an unrestricted free agent. The Knights also have to make decisions on Chandler Stephenson, Michael Amadio and Anthony Mantha at forward and Alec Martinez at defense.

