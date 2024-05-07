Marchessault’s future in Vegas is 1 key issue among many offseason questions for the Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault is one of just five players remaining from the original 2017-18 team. There’s a good chance this season was his last in Vegas. He is an unrestricted free agent who just put together his finest season by scoring 42 goals. Whether Marchessault returns is the major offseason story facing the Golden Knights but not the only one. Forward William Carrier is another “Misfit” who’s an unrestricted free agent. The Knights also have to make decisions on Chandler Stephenson, Michael Amadio and Anthony Mantha at forward and Alec Martinez at defense.

