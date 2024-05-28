Marchessault says he has not spoken with the Golden Knights regarding a new contract

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault says he has not spoken with the Golden Knights about a new contract. Marchessault followed winning the Conn Smythe Trophy last year as the NHL playoffs MVP with a career-high 42 goals this season. He will enter the open market as a free agent if the sides don’t reach an agreement by July 1. The 33-year-old Marchessault is an original member of the Golden Knights. He signed a six-year contract in January 2018 worth $5 million a year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.