Marchand may return from injury for Game 6, says part of playoff hockey is ‘trying to hurt someone’

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand wasn’t too outraged over the disputed hit he took that’s sidelined him for the past two games. Because in his view, hurting players comes with the territory in the postseason. He says “every time you step on the ice, someone’s trying to hurt someone.” Marchand may be back on the ice for Game 6 against Florida on Friday. He’s been out since being staggered on a hit to his head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett in Game 3. Like Boston, the Colorado Avalanche have a chance to avoid elimination when they host Dallas on Friday.

