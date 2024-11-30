Marchand is ‘exhausted’ and withdraws from short course swimming worlds

PARIS (AP) — Léon Marchand won’t compete at the short course swimming world championships next month. The four-time Olympic champion from France says on Saturday he needs rest after an intense year. The 22-year-old Marchand won five medals at the Paris Olympics this summer. The short course worlds are scheduled from Dec. 10-15 in Budapest, Hungary.

