Marchand breaks an NCAA record, Arizona State moves into first at swimming and diving championships

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leon Marchand broke an NCAA record to win the 500-yard freestyle at the men’s swimming and diving championships on Thursday night, helping Arizona State move into first place after Day 2 at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI. Marchand smashed the record he set a few weeks ago at the Pac-12 championships by nearly four seconds to win the NCAA title in a time of 4:02.31. Arizona State leads with 201 points, followed by California with 169 and Florida at 161. Cal senior Destin Lasco became an NCAA champion and American record holder in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:37.91. Josh Liendo won the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 18.07 to become the second Gator to capture the title.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.