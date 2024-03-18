March Sadness: St. John’s, Seton Hall, Providence among Big East snubs for NCAA Tournament

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
St. John's head coach Rick Pitino reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall in the quarterfinal round of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

Dreams die hard, particularly in March where for every bracket-busting underdog there are several teams who had a chance at the Big Dance but were snubbed. The Big East found that out this year with teams with NCAA hopes like Providence, Seton Hall and St. John’s all left out of the NCAAs. All three were 20-win teams. The conference finished with just three teams. Others on the outside were Oklahoma, Indiana State and Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.