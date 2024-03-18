March Sadness: St. John’s, Seton Hall, Providence among Big East snubs for NCAA Tournament

Dreams die hard, particularly in March where for every bracket-busting underdog there are several teams who had a chance at the Big Dance but were snubbed. The Big East found that out this year with teams with NCAA hopes like Providence, Seton Hall and St. John’s all left out of the NCAAs. All three were 20-win teams. The conference finished with just three teams. Others on the outside were Oklahoma, Indiana State and Pittsburgh.

