March Madness: USC hoping to mimic Dunk City’s magical run

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Southern California’s film work before the NCAA Tournament included watching highlights of Florida Gulf Coast’s magical run 10 years ago. Coach Andy Enfield schooled his Trojans on “Dunk City.” Enfield was at FGCU in 2013, when the Eagles soared their way to the Sweet 16 and put their small school on Florida’s west coast on the map. USC will face Michigan State in Friday’s East Region. This season didn’t start so well for the Trojans, who lost at home to FGCU before finding their stride and finishing 14-6 in the Pac-12. The Spartans are in the NCAA field for the 25th straight year under coach Tom Izzo.

