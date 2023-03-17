March Madness: Top-seed Virginia Tech routs Chattanooga

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 22 points, Elizabeth Kitley added 12, and top-seeded Virginia Tech rolled to a 58-33 victory over No. 16 seed Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament’s Seattle Region 3. Kitley added 14 rebounds while Amoore hit five 3-pointers for the Hokies (28-4), who won their 12th consecutive game. Yazz Wazeerud-Din and Raven Thompson led Chattanooga (20-13) with 10 points each. The Moccasins were held to their lowest point total of the season.

