March Madness: Tennessee-FAU pits White brothers in Sweet 16

Don’t expect Danny or Brian White to talk any trash this week even though the brothers will be behind opposite benches in the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden. The athletic directors for Tennessee and Florida Atlantic, respectively, insist the stakes are too high for them to be anything but respectful leading into the game. Brian calls the matchup “not ideal.” Danny says the family text chain is “kind of silent” right now. Danny and Brian are two of the five children of longtime college sports administrator Kevin White. Kevin White spent time at Tulane, Arizona State, Notre Dame and Duke.

