March Madness rout as Lady Vols reach 2nd straight Sweet 16

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Reserves Sara Puckett and Jillian Hollingshead led five Lady Vols in double figures with 13 points apiece as fourth-seeded Tennessee beat No. 12 seed Toledo 94-47 Monday night to advance to their second straight Sweet 16 in the Seattle 3 Regional. This is the first time since 2015 and 2016 that Tennessee (25-11) has reached consecutive Sweet 16s. It’s the first back-to-back trips in coach Kellie Harper’s fourth season. The Lady Vols reached the Sweet 16 for the 36th time as the only program to play in all 41 NCAA Tournaments. Toledo snapped a program record 17-game winning streak and missed out on its first Sweet 16.

