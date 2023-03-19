March Madness rematch: Louisville vs Texas for Sweet 16

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and Louisville already met once this season, back in a November tournament in the breezy Bahamas. The Cardinals got the better of the Longhorns that day when both were ranked in the Top 10 and penciling in expectations for deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. After a long season with ups and downs for both, they meet again Monday night on the Longhorns’ home court with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. And Texas has guard Rori Harmon this time. The Big 12 defensive player of the year missed the first matchup with a toe injury.

