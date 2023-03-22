March Madness remains must-see TV during first weekend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Both editions of March Madness have proven to be must-see TV for basketball fans. The first two rounds of the women’s tournament averaged a record 391,000 viewers, a 28% increase over last year. The men’s first round on March 16-17 averaged 9.2 million viewers on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. The March 17 games averaged 9.3 million, making it the most-watched Friday first round.

