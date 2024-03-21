March Madness notebook: State of Alabama gets relocated to the Pacific Northwest

Three teams from Alabama were sent more than 2,000 miles from home for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. UAB is a No. 12 seed and is joined by No. 4 seeds Auburn and Alabama playing in Spokane, Washington. If UAB can beat No. 5 seed San Diego State in the first round on Friday, it could set up a second-round meeting with Auburn. The Tigers face No. 13 seed Yale, while Alabama will play No. 13 seed Charleston in the first round.

