March Madness notebook: State of Alabama gets relocated to the Pacific Northwest

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Baylor head coach Scott Drew motions to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Houston won 82-59. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

Three teams from Alabama were sent more than 2,000 miles from home for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. UAB is a No. 12 seed and is joined by No. 4 seeds Auburn and Alabama playing in Spokane, Washington. If UAB can beat No. 5 seed San Diego State in the first round on Friday, it could set up a second-round meeting with Auburn. The Tigers face No. 13 seed Yale, while Alabama will play No. 13 seed Charleston in the first round.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.