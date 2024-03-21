March Madness Notebook: Baylor coach Scott Drew not talking about Louisville opening

Scott Drew has been at Baylor since 2003. The veteran coach made clear Thursday he’s staying put as he swatted away a question about being linked to Louisville’s job opening. He didn’t talk about what Baylor might have done to keep him from replacing Kenny Payne who was fired by Louisville. Drew is focused on his third-seeded Bears and Friday’s NCAA Tournament opener against No. 14 Colgate in the West Region in Memphis, Tennessee. Drew says he is blessed to have a great agent like most coaches do. Drew says that’s all he will say on that topic.

