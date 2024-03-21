March Madness: No. 1 UConn arrives in Brooklyn chasing back-to-back titles in stacked East Region

NEW YORK (AP) — Donovan Clingan and defending champion UConn aren’t the only team in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament looking to make a repeat run. With fifth-seeded San Diego State and No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic also in the bracket, it’s a Final Four reunion of sorts. The lone team missing is Miami, which didn’t make the NCAAs this year after reaching the national semifinals last season. Fresh off their Big East Tournament title, Clingan and the focused Huskies are the top overall seed in this event for the first time in program history. Trying to become the first team since Florida in 2007 to win back-to-back national championships, Connecticut begins its quest Friday afternoon against No. 16 seed Stetson in Brooklyn.

