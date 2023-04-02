March Madness: Mid-majors bring high drama to Final Four

The mid-majors of March Madness continue to produce all kinds of high drama. San Diego State’s Lamont Butler hit a mid-range jumper at the buzzer to beat Florida Atlantic 72-71 on Saturday night, sending the Aztecs to their first national championship game. San Diego State clawed back from a 14-point deficit to top the Owls, who made a stunning run to the Final Four as a No. 9 seed. The Aztecs will play for the title on Monday night against UConn, which cruised past Miami in Saturday’s nightcap.

