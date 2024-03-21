March Madness meet the ‘Japanese Steph Curry’: Tominaga has chance to help Huskers end NCAA drought

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Even his own Nebraska teammates look at Keisei Tominaga of Japan and think he just doesn’t look that athletic. Then the 6-foot-2 guard gets a basketball in his hand or steps foot on a court. Tominaga is known for his 3-point shooting that bears more than a passing resemblance to four-time NBA champ Stephen Curry. Tominaga leads the eighth-seeded Huskers into Friday’s opening round of the NCAA Tournament in the South Region against Texas A&M. He’s why fans back in Japan will be watching closely even with a 14-hour time difference.

