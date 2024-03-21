March Madness marks the end for Dan Monson as Arizona blows out Long Beach State 85-65

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Arizona scored 16 straight points over a five-minute stretch to pull away for an 85-65 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and snuff out coach Dan Monson’s tenure at Long Beach State. Kylan Boswell had 20 points for the second-seeded Wildcats, who made 13 3-pointers, the program record for March Madness. Arizona trailed 35-34 with less than three minutes left in the first half. Two free throws and a 3-pointer by Caleb Love started the Wildcats’ onslaught before halftime. Love finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Aboubacar Traore and A.J. George led the Beach with 14 points each.

