March Madness: LSU’s scoring show tops Iowa, Clark for title

Even Caitlin Clark couldn’t stop LSU’s offensive juggernaut in the March Madness finale. The Tigers won the first championship in program history with a brilliant offensive performance, beating Iowa 102-85 in the NCAA Tournament women’s title game. Jasmine Carson scored 22 points off the bench, Alexis Morris added 21 and the Tigers shot 54% from the field. Iowa’s Clark, who was named The Associated Press’ Player of the Year, had 30 points and eight assists to wrap up a stellar season, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Hawkeyes to the title. Clark set an NCAA Tournament record with 191 points over six games, topping the record set by Sheryl Swoopes in 1993.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.