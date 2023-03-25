March Madness: Louisville tops Ole Miss 72-62 in Sweet 16

SEATTLE (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 21 points to help fifth-seeded Louisville beat No. 8 seed Mississippi 72-62 and advance to the final of the Seattle 4 Region. The Cardinals (26-11) will face second-seed Iowa on Sunday for a trip to the Final Four. The Hawkeyes beat Colorado 87-77 behind Caitlin Clark. It’s the fifth consecutive year that Louisville had reached at least the Elite Eight. The loss ended a great run for Mississippi (25-9), which upset No. 1 Stanford in the second round to reach its first Sweet 16 since 2007. Marquesha Davis and Myah Taylor each scored 19 points to lead Ole Miss

