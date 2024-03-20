March Madness is the last dance for Long Beach St coach Dan Monson, who was let go last week

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — That Dan Monson is preparing his Long Beach State team for first-round game in the NCAA tournament against Arizona is a testament to the powers of a coaching lifer and a group of players who shouldered the blame for his trip to unemployment. Monson was given a pink slip last week. His team responded by winning the Big West tournament and punching its ticket to March Madness. Monson says the past week has been life changing and says the support he’s received from his friends, family and players is worth more than any job.

