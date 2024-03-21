March Madness is taking over Spokane with both the men’s and women’s NCAA tourneys in town

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A major college hoops fan who wants a centralized location to watch as much of the NCAA Tournament in person as possible probably won’t find a better place than Spokane, Washington. Separated by just 1½ miles, the McCarthey Athletic Center at Gonzaga and the Spokane Arena will host men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament games beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend. Spokane is the only location hosting both men’s and women’s games on the first weekend of the tournament. There will be four men’s games on Friday, two women’s games on Saturday, two men’s games on Sunday and one women’s game on Monday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.