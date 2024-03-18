March Madness? Indiana State, three 20-win Big East teams among those snubbed on Selection Sunday

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
St. John's head coach Rick Pitino reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall in the quarterfinal round of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

The only time Indiana State won more games was when Larry Bird was part of a national runner-up team in 1979. The Sycamores won’t even get a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament this time. Even with 28 wins and all five starters averaging in double-figure scoring, the 28-win Sycamores were snubbed Sunday by the NCAA selection committee. Three 20-win teams from the Big East Conference — Providence, Seton Hall and St. John’s — were also left out of the 68-team field.

