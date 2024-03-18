March Madness? Indiana State, 3 20-win Big East teams among those snubbed on Selection Sunday

The only time Indiana State won more games was when Larry Bird was part of a national runner-up team in 1979. The Sycamores won’t even get a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament this time. Even with 28 wins and all five starters averaging in double-figure scoring, the 28-win Sycamores were snubbed Sunday by the NCAA selection committee. Three 20-win teams from the Big East Conference — Providence, Seton Hall and St. John’s — were also left out of the 68-team field.

