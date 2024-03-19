March Madness hits different for Tom Izzo at Michigan State, where 26th bid in a row wasn’t a layup

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr]

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — March Madness kept Tom Izzo sleepless for more than 24 hours before he heard and saw Michigan State made it into a 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament. Izzo says he had one of the most anxious days of his career on Sunday. He sensed that a record-breaking streak might get snapped after the Spartans started No. 4 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll and finished an uneven season with five losses in seven games. Izzo was able to exhale and get some much-needed sleep because Michigan State is a No. 9 seed matched up with No. 8 seed Mississippi State.

