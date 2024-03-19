March Madness hits different for Tom Izzo at Michigan State, where 26th bid in a row wasn’t a layup

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — March Madness kept Tom Izzo sleepless for more than 24 hours before he heard and saw Michigan State made it into a 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament. Izzo says he had one of the most anxious days of his career on Sunday. He sensed that a record-breaking streak might get snapped after the Spartans started No. 4 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll and finished an uneven season with five losses in seven games. Izzo was able to exhale and get some much-needed sleep because Michigan State is a No. 9 seed matched up with No. 8 seed Mississippi State.

