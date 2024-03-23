March Madness has Drew brothers’ coaching patriarch jetting across the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Former Valparaiso legend Homer Drew is racking up frequent flyer miles crossing the country to support his sons while they coach in the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Scott and Bryce Drew are trying to lead their teams into the Sweet 16. Their 79-year-old father watched Bryce get his first NCAA win late Friday night in Spokane, Washington. Then he spent Saturday flying to Memphis, Tennessee, to watch Scott coach Baylor on Sunday. Scott joked that his father was traveling by bus. Supporting his sons is just part of the coaching family’s legacy now in its second generation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.