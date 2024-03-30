March Madness evokes memories of NC State’s last Elite Eight in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — The specter of two years ago still hangs over North Carolina State. The Wolfpack made it to the Elite Eight in 2022 and were tasked with facing UConn in Bridgeport. A 91-87 double-overtime loss to the Huskies sent them home. Third-seeded N.C. State (30-6) is back in the Elite Eight this season, facing top seed Texas (33-4) on Sunday in the Portland Regional. The winner moves on to the tournament semifinals in Cleveland.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.