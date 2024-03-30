March Madness evokes memories of NC State’s last Elite Eight in 2022

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
North Carolina State guard Madison Hayes, left, holds North Carolina State guard Zoe Brooks as they celebrate after a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Stanford in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Portland, Ore. North Carolina State won 77-67. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jenny Kane]

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — The specter of two years ago still hangs over North Carolina State. The Wolfpack made it to the Elite Eight in 2022 and were tasked with facing UConn in Bridgeport. A 91-87 double-overtime loss to the Huskies sent them home. Third-seeded N.C. State (30-6) is back in the Elite Eight this season, facing top seed Texas (33-4) on Sunday in the Portland Regional. The winner moves on to the tournament semifinals in Cleveland.

