March Madness: Duke gets past Vermont 64-47 in South Region despite offensive dud from Filipowski

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCain and Mark Mitchell each had 15 points, and No. 4 seed Duke opened the NCAA Tournament with an uneven performance before finally pulling away from 13th-seeded Vermont for a 64-47 victory. Jeremy Roach scored 14 for the Blue Devils. Seeking its sixth national championship, Duke will face 12th-seeded James Madison in a South Region second-round game Sunday in Brooklyn. Shamir Bogues had 18 points for Vermont, playing in its third consecutive NCAA Tournament as America East champions.

