March Madness: Creighton outmuscles Akron for 77-60 win in NCAA Tournament opener

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 23 points and Trey Alexander had 19 as Creighton, which came within seconds of making the Final Four a year ago, opened the NCAA Tournament with a 77-60 win over Akron in the Midwest Region. The third-seeded Bluejays got all they could handle in the first half from the 14th-seeded Zips, who came in as a 10 1/2-point underdog. However, Creighton flexed its Big East muscles after halftime and pulled away. This was the start Creighton was hoping for. A year ago, the Bluejays’ season ended with a heartbreaking 57-56 loss to San Diego State in the South Region final. Akron’s Enrique Freeman finished with 21 points and 14 boards for his 31st double-double, tying him with Navy great David Robinson for the single-season NCAA record.

