March Madness brackets high on defending champion UConn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The nation watched UConn roll through the NCAA Tournament last season. Those filling out brackets for this year’s March Madness expect the Huskies to repeat. UConn was named the champion on 32.3% of brackets submitted on CBS’s site. Purdue was next at 12.3%, followed by Houston at 11.9% and North Carolina at 8.9%. UConn also is the favorite in the ESPN Tournament Challenge at 24.7%, followed by Houston at 13.6%.

