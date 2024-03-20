March Madness: Back home during the NCAAs, Calipari hoping Kentucky can mirror his blue-collar roots

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, right, gives directions during NCAA college basketball team practice at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Kentucky faces Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari is looking for an extended homecoming to start the NCAA tournament. The Wildcats are the third seed in the South region and open against 14th-seeded Oakland. The game will be played at PPG Paints Arena, a short drive from Calipari’s hometown. Calipari says the blue-collar mentality instilled in him at a young age still runs deep. He believes the Wildcats can adapt that mentality during the tournament following an uneven regular season in which occasionally lax defense has cost them. Sixth-seed Texas Tech faces 11th-seed North Carolina State in the other South Region opening-round game.

