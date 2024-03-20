March Madness: Back home during the NCAAs, Calipari hoping Kentucky can mirror his blue-collar roots

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari is looking for an extended homecoming to start the NCAA tournament. The Wildcats are the third seed in the South region and open against 14th-seeded Oakland. The game will be played at PPG Paints Arena, a short drive from Calipari’s hometown. Calipari says the blue-collar mentality instilled in him at a young age still runs deep. He believes the Wildcats can adapt that mentality during the tournament following an uneven regular season in which occasionally lax defense has cost them. Sixth-seed Texas Tech faces 11th-seed North Carolina State in the other South Region opening-round game.

