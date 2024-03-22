March Madness and Sadness: Pac-12 winning and SEC losing through two days of the NCAA Tournament

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Colorado guard KJ Simpson (2) shoots over Florida guard Zyon Pullin (0) at the end of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. Colorado won 102-100. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

The Pac-12 and the Southeastern Conference are experiencing much different NCAA Tournaments. Colorado’s KJ Simpson’s baseline jumper with 1.7 seconds left — a shot that bounced around the rim several times before falling through — gave Colorado a 102-100 victory against seventh-seeded Florida in the NCAA Tournament. It kept the Pac-12 undefeated through five games in the tourney. Colorado has two wins, including a victory against Boise State in the First Four. Arizona, Washington State and Oregon also were winners Thursday. The SEC, meanwhile, dropped 1-5, with No. 4 seed Alabama and ninth-seeded Texas A&M still to play.

