March Madness and Sadness: Pac-12 winning and SEC losing through two days of the NCAA Tournament

The Pac-12 and the Southeastern Conference are experiencing much different NCAA Tournaments. Colorado’s KJ Simpson’s baseline jumper with 1.7 seconds left — a shot that bounced around the rim several times before falling through — gave Colorado a 102-100 victory against seventh-seeded Florida in the NCAA Tournament. It kept the Pac-12 undefeated through five games in the tourney. Colorado has two wins, including a victory against Boise State in the First Four. Arizona, Washington State and Oregon also were winners Thursday. The SEC, meanwhile, dropped 1-5, with No. 4 seed Alabama and ninth-seeded Texas A&M still to play.

