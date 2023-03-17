MARCH MADNESS: An AP trivia quiz for the NCAA Tournament

From the First Four to the Final Four, the women’s NCAA Tournament captivates sports fans for more than three weeks every year. How well do you think you know it? Do you know the teams that finished unbeaten? Who’s the leading scorer in a championship game? Which player had 14 steals in a game or 27 rebounds? Which coach had with the most Final Four losses? Try your luck with this AP quiz. No cheating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.