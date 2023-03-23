March Madness: Alabama’s Oats not offended by Saban comments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Alabama coach Nate Oats said Thursday he was not offended by comments Nick Saban made regarding Saban’s handling of a football player’s arrest in contrast to how the top-ranked Crimson Tide have dealt with the controversy surrounding All-American freshman Brandon Miller. Saban on Monday suspended freshman defensive back Tony Mitchell after his arrest on a drug charge. He said in suspending the player “there’s no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time.” Oats initially said Miller was ”in the wrong place at the wrong time” when he was on the scene of a January fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.