March Madness 2023: Everything you need to know

The men’s college basketball season is racing toward NCAA Tournament time. Conference tournaments will begin the first week of March, capped by Selection Sunday on Sunday, March 12. Sweet 16 weekend will see games in New York City, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Missouri, and Louisville, Kentucky. The Final Four is in Houston. The semifinals are on April 1, with the championship game on April 3.

