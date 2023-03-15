March earns Brighton 1-0 win over Palace with timely goal

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Solly March’s timely goal boosted Brighton’s bid for European qualification as the south-coast team beat big rival Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League. March scored the winner in the 15th minute on March 15 to move Brighton level on points with sixth-place Liverpool with a game in hand. It also provided a double celebration for Brighton owner Tony Bloom. His horse Energumene won the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival hours earlier. The problems are mounting for 12th-place Palace after its winless run stretched to 11 matches.

