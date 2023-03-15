March earns Brighton 1-0 win over Palace with timely goal

By The Associated Press
Brighton and Hove players celebrate after Brighton's Solly March scored his side's opening goal during the Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, England, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Solly March’s timely goal boosted Brighton’s bid for European qualification as the south-coast team beat big rival Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League. March scored the winner in the 15th minute on March 15 to move Brighton level on points with sixth-place Liverpool with a game in hand. It also provided a double celebration for Brighton owner Tony Bloom. His horse Energumene won the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival hours earlier. The problems are mounting for 12th-place Palace after its winless run stretched to 11 matches.

