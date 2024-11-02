Marcelo’s Fluminense contract terminated after clash with coach

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Real Madrid great Marcelo had his contract at boyhood club Fluminense terminated two months early on Saturday, one day after the defender’s touchline spat with coach Mano Menezes. The Brazilian club said in a statement that the decision was by mutual agreement. “The institutional and emotional bonds between Fluminense and Marcelo remain untouched,” Fluminense said. Marcelo did not comment. Menezes was going to use the 36-year-old Marcelo as a substitute in the final minutes of Fluminense’s clash against Gremio in a Brazilian league match. The defender appeared to dispute the coach’s instructions, who decided to field striker John Kennedy instead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.