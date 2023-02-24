Marcelo signs 2-year deal with Brazil’s Fluminense

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Real Madrid left back Marcelo has signed a two-year deal with Brazil’s Fluminense. The 34-year-old Marcelo terminated his contract with Olympiakos last week. He was only five months into a one-year deal. He played nine matches for the Greek club and scored three times. Marcelo posted on his social media, “It is time to come back.” Fluminense published a montage of the club’s crest adorned with the player’s shaggy hairstyle. Marcelo left Real Madrid last year as the club’s most decorated player. In 15 years, he won 25 trophies, including five Champions Leagues and six La Ligas. Marcelo is expected to play as a midfielder at Fluminense. He was part of Brazil’s squad at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

