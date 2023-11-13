Marcelino García Toral returns for second stint as coach of Spanish club Villarreal

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal has hired Marcelino García Toral for his second stint as coach of the Spanish soccer club. Toral returns after leading Villarreal from 2013-16. He takes over a club that is in 14th place in the Spanish league and has won only three of its 13 matches. Villarreal is coming off a 3-1 loss at Atletico Madrid on Sunday. It was coached then by sports director Miguel Ángel Tena. The club fired José “Pacheta” Rojo last week after he led Villarreal to only five wins in 12 games in all competitions.

