Marcel Siem beats Tom McKibbin in a playoff to win the Italian Open for his 6th European tour win

CERVIA, Italy (AP) — Marcel Siem beat Tom McKibbin in a playoff to win the Italian Open in the German’s fourth event back after hip surgery in February. It was Siem’s sixth victory on the European tour. Both Siem and McKibbin finished at 10 under overall and then Siem birdied the opening playoff hole to seal it. Siem was three strokes ahead of clubhouse leader McKibbin eight holes into his final round. Then four bogeys put him one stroke back going to the 18th. But Siem holed a 22-foot putt to finish with an even-par 71 and force the playoff.

