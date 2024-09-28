Marcel Reed throws for 2 touchdowns and runs for another in No. 24 Aggies’ 21-17 win over Arkansas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcel Reed threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, and No. 24 Texas A&M beat Arkansas 21-17 in their final scheduled neutral site meeting at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Reed’s passing TDs were 58 yards to Noah Thomas in the first quarter and a go-ahead 5-yarder to Tre Watson with nine minutes remaining. The Aggies beat the Razorbacks for the 12th time in 13 meetings since joining them in the Southeastern Conference in 2012. Nine of those victories for Texas A&M came at AT&T Stadium against the alma mater of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

