Marcel Reed shines in 1st collegiate start as Texas A&M tops Florida 33-20 in the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Backup quarterback Marcel Reed accounted for three touchdowns in his first collegiate start and Texas A&M dominated Florida 33-20 in what may have been coach Billy Napier’s final game with the Gators. Reed threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score while filling in for injured starter Conner Weigman. He helped the Aggies win a road game for the first time in nearly three years. This one will go down as a signature win for first-year coach Mike Elko and could end up being Napier’s swan song with the Gators. Florida looked inept on both sides of the ball and overmatched for the second time this season in the Swamp.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.