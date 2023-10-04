Marc Márquez to end 11-year partnership with Honda at end of MotoGP season

MADRID (AP) — Honda’s MotoGP team says that former world champion Marc Márquez will be leaving the team at the end of the season. That will conclude a highly successful 11-year-stint during which the Spaniards won six MotoGP championships. His last title came in 2019. The 30-year-old rider has struggled since he broke his right arm in the 2020 opener.

