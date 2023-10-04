Marc Márquez to end 11-year partnership with Honda at end of MotoGP season

By The Associated Press
FILE - Marc Marquez of Spain reacts on the podium after taking second place in the Alcaniz Aragon Moto GP race at the MotorLand Aragon circuit, in Alcaniz, Spain Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Honda’s MotoGP team says that former world champion Marc Márquez will be leaving the team at the end of the season. That will conclude a highly successful 11-year-stint during which the Spaniards won six MotoGP championships. (AP Photo/Jose Breton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Breton]

MADRID (AP) — Honda’s MotoGP team says that former world champion Marc Márquez will be leaving the team at the end of the season. That will conclude a highly successful 11-year-stint during which the Spaniards won six MotoGP championships. His last title came in 2019. The 30-year-old rider has struggled since he broke his right arm in the 2020 opener.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.