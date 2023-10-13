Marc Leishman leads LIV Golf in Jeddah. Brooks Koepka wishes majors counted in points race

By The Associated Press
KING ADBULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Marc Leishman has a one-shot lead after one round of LIV Golf-Jeddah. Leishman shot 65 without a bogey at Royal Greens. It’s the final individual tournament of the year in the Saudi-funded league. Leishman leads over Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Harold Varner III. Cameron Smith leads the points race. He shot 70. Koepka is in fifth place in the points standings and says he doesn’t care much about it. Koepka says it’s a shame the majors don’t count toward LIV points. He won the PGA Championship and was runner-up at the Masters. Koepka is the defending champion in Jeddah.

