Marathon runner Titus Ekiru, 6th fastest of all-time, charged and faces 10-year ban in doping case

MONACO (AP) — Marathon runner Titus Ekiru faces a 10-year ban in a doping investigation centered on the race that currently ranks him as the sixth-fastest man of all-time. The Athletics Integrity Unit says the 31-year-old Kenyan faces two charges for positive doping tests and two more of tampering. Ekiru ran 2 hours, 2 minutes, 57 seconds at the Milan Marathon in May 2021. Ekiru tested positive for a corticosteroid prohibited unless an athlete gets a medical exemption. The AIU says an investigation was closed and then reopened when Ekiru also tested positive for a synthetic opioid while winning in Abu Dhabi in November 2021.

