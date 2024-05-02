Maradona’s children want to transfer his body from cemetery to a mausoleum

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Children of the late soccer star Diego Maradona have asked a court in Argentina to authorize the transfer of his body from the private cemetery where he is buried to a mausoleum under construction in Buenos Aires to allow fans from around the world to pay tribute to him. They made the request to a court in San Isidro in a letter quoted on Thursday by local media in which they indicated that it comes from “all the heirs” of the soccer star who died in 2020. Court approval is needed because of an ongoing criminal case against eight medical workers who were involved in Maradona’s care before his death.

